Coho Partners Ltd. Has $162.62 Million Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the period. AFLAC accounts for about 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.42% of AFLAC worth $162,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

