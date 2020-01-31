Coho Partners Ltd. Increases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613,716 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Altria Group worth $118,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,913,000 after buying an additional 281,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after buying an additional 691,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,280,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,262,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,541,000 after buying an additional 52,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

