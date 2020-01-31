Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 9,290 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.07% of RPM International worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.