Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $23,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

