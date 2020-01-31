Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,357 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 686,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

