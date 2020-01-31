Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,074,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 218,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

