Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 17,291 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 392,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 76,343 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

