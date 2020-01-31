Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 7,051 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

IBMM stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.