Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 813,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,620,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 775,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 108,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the period.

Shares of BIZD opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3664 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

