Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE:JBT opened at $115.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.74.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.