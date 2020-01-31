Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $19.43 Million Stock Holdings in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 2.83% of Re/Max worth $19,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Re/Max by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Re/Max in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Re/Max in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Re/Max by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Re/Max by 71.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Re/Max alerts:

RMAX stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $693.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.25. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 60.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Re/Max currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Re/Max Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.