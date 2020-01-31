Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $20.57 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,318 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $20,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $481,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE CFR opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.