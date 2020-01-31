Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $814,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

