Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 22.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 30.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 51.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.38 million, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

