Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21.

