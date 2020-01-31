Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,002 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 273,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $835.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.