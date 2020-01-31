Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of PAHC opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

