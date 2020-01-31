Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 26,309 Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,309 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 486,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $7.34.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

