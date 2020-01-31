Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 42,653 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 817,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,653 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE NMFC opened at $14.09 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

