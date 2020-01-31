Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 49,095 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,095 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 150.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 787.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $167.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.49 and a 52 week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.