Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 238 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,158,000 after acquiring an additional 129,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,110,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

