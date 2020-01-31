Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 319.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,955 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,129 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,034,000 after acquiring an additional 786,567 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 887,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,685,000 after acquiring an additional 676,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,538.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 504,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,998,000 after acquiring an additional 474,121 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $102.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

