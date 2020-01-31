Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 104,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,855,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $62.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

