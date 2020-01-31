Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.23 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

