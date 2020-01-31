Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $180.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.43 and a 200-day moving average of $171.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $151.38 and a 1-year high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

