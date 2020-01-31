Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $18.96 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $191.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.28 and a 12 month high of $193.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

