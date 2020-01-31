Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $30.91 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,018,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 333,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 168,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

