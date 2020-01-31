Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $36.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,642,000 after purchasing an additional 177,903 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $103.16 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

