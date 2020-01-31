Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $675,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

NYSE NEE opened at $269.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.00 and a 200-day moving average of $230.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $173.35 and a 1-year high of $270.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

