Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 374,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $134.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

