Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.48 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

