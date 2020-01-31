Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $118.34 and a one year high of $138.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.