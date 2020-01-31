Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

