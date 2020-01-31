Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,185,000 after purchasing an additional 319,694 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,528 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $118.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

