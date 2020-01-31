Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,941,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 583,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,884,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 265,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 235,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $201.87 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.29 and a one year high of $207.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average of $190.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

