Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 859 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.70.

