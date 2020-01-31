Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 10.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $95,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX opened at $154.00 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.