Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 127.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.