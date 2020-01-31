Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000.

RSP opened at $115.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $99.49 and a 52 week high of $118.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

