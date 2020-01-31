Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

PSX opened at $96.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

