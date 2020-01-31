Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,053 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,142,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 41.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

NYSE OKE opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

