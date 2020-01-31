Conning Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Conning Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $198.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $144.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

