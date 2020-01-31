Conning Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,072 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

