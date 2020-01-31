Conning Inc. Sells 69,381 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,381 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

