Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,454.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,004.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,400.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,274.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.