Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Up 12.7% in January

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 2,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $38,574.62. Insiders have sold a total of 20,972 shares of company stock worth $298,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.8% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 114.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

