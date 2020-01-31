Debra Noreen Stencel Sells 2,649 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Stock

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saul Centers stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Saul Centers Inc has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFS. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 46.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

