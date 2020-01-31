Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.67 ($43.80).

DWNI stock opened at €38.21 ($44.43) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.67 and its 200-day moving average is €34.08. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

