Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,360.67 ($44.21).

DGE opened at GBX 2,986.50 ($39.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,196.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have purchased a total of 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 in the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

