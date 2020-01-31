Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Eaton by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eaton by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,118,000 after acquiring an additional 118,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 906,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

